Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.