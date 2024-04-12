Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

