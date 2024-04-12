William Blair Initiates Coverage on Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pinstripes’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
PNST has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pinstripes in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pinstripes in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
In other Pinstripes news, CFO Anthony Querciagrossa purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
