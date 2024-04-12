WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,340,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

AGZD stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.