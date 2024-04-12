Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $27.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 401,378 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

