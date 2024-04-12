XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.83. XPeng shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 3,063,207 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

XPeng Trading Down 7.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 277,229 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,291,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

