XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0099

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $133.04 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013162 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00016237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,910.14 or 1.00244016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00117317 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0103688 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,015,670.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.