Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.33

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 6335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 187,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 126,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

