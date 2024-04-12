Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

