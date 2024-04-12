Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $148.71

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $148.71 and last traded at $150.54, with a volume of 2011411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

