Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.64 and last traded at $164.46. 1,000,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,708,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.