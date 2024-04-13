15,000 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ROP traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.48 and its 200-day moving average is $530.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

