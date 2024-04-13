1,700,806 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,536,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.80. 1,476,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The company has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

