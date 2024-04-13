21,731 Shares in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $14,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TPG news, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 386,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,112,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

