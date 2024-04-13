2,292,409 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,292,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,832,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Celestica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 1,691,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,442. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

