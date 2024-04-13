2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.
2U Price Performance
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
