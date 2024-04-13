3,473 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average of $217.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

