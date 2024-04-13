4,228 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

