42,675 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 5.3% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,092,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

