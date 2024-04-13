4,532 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

