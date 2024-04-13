567,800 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 567,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,685,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. 16,418,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

