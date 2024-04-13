6,890 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. 1,429,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

