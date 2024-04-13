8,863 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.