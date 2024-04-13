Achain (ACT) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $492,070.10 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001629 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001027 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001212 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

