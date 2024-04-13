Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adbri Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Adbri has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.
About Adbri
