ADF Group Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

ADF Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DRX opened at C$12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$12.80.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADF Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

