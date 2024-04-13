Adient’s (ADNT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

ADNT stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Adient by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

