AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
AdvanSix Price Performance
Shares of ASIX opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $733.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at AdvanSix
In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $486,481. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AdvanSix
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AdvanSix
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.