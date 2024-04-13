AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $733.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,387 shares of company stock valued at $486,481. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

