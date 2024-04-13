Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $190.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.