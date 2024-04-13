AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNCN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6755 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

