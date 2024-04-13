AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $35.76.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

