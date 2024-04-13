Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $330.31 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00084980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013643 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

