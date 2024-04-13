Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.64

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.64 and traded as high as C$19.43. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 3,034,653 shares traded.

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9565217 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

