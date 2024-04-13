Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Air T Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 11,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Air T by 11,365.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.