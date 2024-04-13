Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,422 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold accounts for about 2.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.54% of Alamos Gold worth $29,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

AGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,708. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

