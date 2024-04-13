Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.88.

AA stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

