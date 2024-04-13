ALEX Lab (ALEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.67 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $137.01 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.37038522 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,699,085.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

