Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares changing hands.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexco Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

