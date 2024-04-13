Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ASTL opened at C$10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.97. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

