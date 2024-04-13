Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $187.45 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $187.45 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00019128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,125,782,349 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

