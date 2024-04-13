Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.