Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $65.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

