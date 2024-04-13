Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALSAW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

