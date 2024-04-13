Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.61.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $160.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 64,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

