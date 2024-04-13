AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,783. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

