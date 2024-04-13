AlphaQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 3,179,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,746. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

