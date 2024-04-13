AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.01. 12,155,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

