AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $15.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.38. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

