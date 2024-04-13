AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
HYD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,512 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.