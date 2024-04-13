AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,512 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.