AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $80.19. 278,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

