AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $312.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,352. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

